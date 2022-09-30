Conner (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
After opening Week 4 prep with back-to-back limited sessions due to a knee injury, Conner handled every practice rep Friday, paving the way for him to lead the Cardinals backfield yet again this weekend. He's found the going tough through three games this season, mustering 90 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries and recording 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 73 yards.
More News
-
Cardinals' James Conner: Limited again Thursday•
-
Cardinals' James Conner: Tending to knee injury•
-
Cardinals' James Conner: Held in check by Rams•
-
Cardinals' James Conner: Available in Week 3•
-
Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability•
-
Cardinals' James Conner: Truly questionable•