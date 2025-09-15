Conner took 11 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown while bringing in his only target for 18 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over Carolina.

Conner reestablished himself as Arizona's lead back Sunday after Trey Benson led the team in rushing in Week 1. The latter received just three carries with most of his work coming in the passing game, while Conner handled a team-high 11 carries and hit pay dirt for the second time in as many weeks. Both talented backs figure remain involved moving forward, but fantasy managers have to be relieved seeing the workload distribution tip back in Conner's favor. The Cardinals' next matchup comes against the 49ers next Sunday in a battle of 2-0 NFC West squads.