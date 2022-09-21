Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Conner (ankle) still is day-to-day, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Conner made an early departure from Arizona's Week 2 overtime win at Las Vegas due to an ankle issue. On Monday, it was revealed that he likely avoided a serious injury, but his ability to practice this week will confirm as much. Conner's activity level on Wednesday's injury report will give a sense of whether he may be trending in the right direction for Sunday's game against the Rams.
