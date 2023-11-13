Conner (knee) turned 16 carries into 73 yards during Sunday's 25-23 win versus the Falcons.

After a four-game stint on injured reserve due to a knee injury, Conner made his first appearance since Week 5 and immediately took over the Cardinals backfield. His 16 rushes easily outpaced the three combined for reserve backs Keaontay Ingram and Tony Jones, and Conner also ceded just six carries to quarterback Kyler Murray, who saw his first game action in 11 months following last year's ACL tear. As was usually the case before his own injury, Conner wasn't looked at by Murray in the passing game, which is consistent with the two or fewer targets he received in four of five contests to begin the campaign. Conner next will take on the Texans on Sunday, Nov. 19.