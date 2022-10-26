Conner (ribs) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The appearance on the field marked Conner's first since injuring his ribs Week 5 against the Eagles. He's missed two games as a result, but the capped showing may be a sign that he's inching toward a return to action. Fellow running back Darrel Williams (knee) also was limited Wednesday, meaning the Cardinals backfield is slowly getting back to normal. If Conner does enough to play Sunday at Minnesota, he likely will retake the reins at running back from Eno Benjamin, though the latter (and potentially Williams) also may be in the mix for touches.
