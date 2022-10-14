Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Conner (ribs) won't play Sunday against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kingsbury also ruled out fellow running back Darrel Williams (knee), and expressed uncertainty about Conner's and Williams' chances of being available for the Cardinals' Week 7 game against the Saints next Thursday. For at least Week 6, the absences of Conner and Williams likely paves the way Eno Benjamin to step into a lead role out of the backfield, while rookie sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram and practice-squad call-up Corey Clement are expected to fill depth roles behind him.