Conner carried the ball 12 times for 39 yards and caught all four of his targets for five yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Saints.

The veteran was bottled up at the line of scrimmage and watched second-year back Trey Benson break off a 52-yard gain to help him lead the Cardinals in rushing on the day, but Conner was able to make an impact with a four-yard TD catch on au underhand flip from Kyler Murray in the second quarter. Benson was expected to cut into Conner's workload as the 2025 season progressed, but the split could tip even further in the youngster's favor based on the duo's Week 1 performances. Conner will look to reinforce his claim to the RB1 role at home in Week 2 against the Panthers.