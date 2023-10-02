Conner rushed 11 times for 52 yards while adding a four-yard reception off of two targets in Sunday's 35-16 loss to San Francisco.

The 49ers took a quick 21-3 lead in this contest, forcing the Cardinals to abandon the running element from its gameplan in the second half. Conner performed well on an individual basis by averaging 4.7 yards on his 11 attempts, which actually dropped his season average to a healthy 5.1 yards per carry through four games. No other Cardinal running back received more than one carry in Sunday's loss, confirming Conner's firm grasp of the starting job as the team prepares to face Cincinnati next Sunday.