Conner signed a two-year, $19 million extension with the Cardinals on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Conner was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent and a marquee name ahead of another deep class of available running backs, but the Cardinals proactively locked down one of their main offensive pieces through the 2026 season instead. With Arizona in the midst of a playoff push in a tough NFC West, the 29-year-old is on pace to surpass his career high in rushing yards (1,040) and receiving yards (497) thanks in large part to his health as Conner is poised to miss four or fewer games for just the second time in his eight-year career.