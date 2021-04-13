Conner is signing with the Cardinals, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.
Conner visited with the Cardinals on Monday and reportedly reached an agreement to sign Tuesday morning. After spending the first four years of his career in Pittsburgh, the soon-to-be 26-year-old joins an Arizona backfield where Chase Edmonds is the only other player with considerable NFL experience. Granted, the Cardinals still have plenty of time to add more bodies, particularly during the NFL Draft. Conner is still rehabbing from offseason toe surgery, with the expectation he'll be healthy at some point in June.