Conner (knee/shin) didn't practice Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Conner was forced from the Cardinals' Week 17 loss in Atlanta with a shin injury in the fourth quarter, and while coach Kliff Kingsbury told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com on Monday that the running back was day-to-day, he has yet to mix into drills this week. There was a positive sign Thursday when Conner took part in the team stretch during the open portion of the session, but he proceeded to hit the sidelines for individual drills. He thus has only one more chance to practice Friday before Arizona potentially makes a ruling on his status for Sunday's season finale in San Francisco. If Conner is limited or out, Keaontay Ingram and Corey Clement are the backfield options on the team's active roster, while Ty'Son Williams resides on the practice squad.