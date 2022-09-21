Conner (ankle) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, head coach Kliff Kingsbury called Conner "day-to-day" earlier Wednesday, but the sixth-year pro didn't end up logging any on-field work in the first session of Week 3. Conner has two more opportunities to do so before the team potentially gives him a designation for Sunday's game against the Rams. If Conner is limited or sidelined this weekend, Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin are the next players up in Arizona's backfield.
