Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Conner will undergo season-ending foot surgery, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Conner exited Sunday's loss at San Francisco early in the third quarter with what initially was termed an ankle injury, which was severe enough for Adam Schefter of ESPN to report that the running back's 2025 campaign was over. Now that Conner's coach has confirmed as much as well as the true nature of the injury, he'll end the season with 32 carries for 95 yards and one touchdown and eight catches (on nine targets) for 38 yards and another score in three games. Trey Benson is expected to lead Arizona's backfield moving forward, but Emari Demercado also should get the occasional rep on game days.