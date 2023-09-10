Conner carried the ball 14 times for 62 yards and caught all five of his targets for eight yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Commanders.

The veteran running back was the most productive player for Arizona on the afternoon, as Marquise Brown was the only other Cardinal to even top 50 scrimmage yards, but Conner's longest gain went for just 12 yards. With starting QB Joshua Dobbs still learning the playbook after being acquired in late August and his only competition for the job being 2023 fifth-round pick Clayton Tune, the team's whole offense figures to struggle, but a healthy Conner should be the most reliable part of it. He'll try to find his way into the end zone, something he's done 26 times over his first 29 games with Arizona, in Week 2 against the Giants.