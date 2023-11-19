Conner rushed 14 times for 62 yards and brought in two of three targets for one yard in the Cardinals' 21-16 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble.

Conner did well with the opportunities he had on the ground, posting his second solid performance since returning from a stint on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Conner also got reintegrated into the passing game, albeit modestly, after being shut out altogether in that department in his Week 10 return. Conner has now cleared the 60-yard mark on the ground in each of his first two games back, sending him into a Week 12 home matchup against the Rams with some momentum.