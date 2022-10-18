Conner (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Conner hasn't logged any recorded or estimated practice activity since injuring his ribs in the first half of a Week 5 loss to the Eagles. The running back will have one more chance to get back on the practice field prior to Thursday's game against the Saints, but at this point, Conner looks to be trending toward missing a second straight contest. Eno Benjamin (foot) would be in line for another turn as Arizona's lead back in that scenario.