The Cardinals are placing Conner (foot) on injured reserve with a designation to return, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reports.

Conner continues to deal with complications from the foot injury that ended his 2025 campaign Week 3 of last season. Initially, when Arizona didn't place him on the active/PUP list at the start of training camp, it was an indication that he had a chance to be available Week 1. Instead, Conner will be required to miss at least the first four games following this transaction. Considering rookie third overall pick Jeremiyah Love's status is up in the air due to a high-ankle sprain, Tyler Allgeier may be the team's lead runner in the early going, with Bam Knight backing him up.