Conner rushed 14 times for 86 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for three yards in Sunday's 45-29 loss to San Francisco.

Conner followed up his best fantasy performance of the season against his old club last week with another strong outing in Week 15. It was especially impressive considering that the 49ers boast the third-stingiest run defense in the league. Conner has contributed 191 rushing yards and three touchdowns over his last two games after just providing modest results in the three games prior following his return from IR. The bruising back is gaining momentum at a crucial point of the fantasy schedule, making him a hot commodity heading into next Sunday's tilt against Chicago.