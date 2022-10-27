Conner (ribs) was limited at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Conner has put together back-to-back capped sessions as he attempts to get past the rib injury that has sidelined him the last two games. Friday's practice report may provide a glimpse into the breakdown of Arizona's backfield ahead of Sunday's contest at Minnesota, with the statuses of both Conner and Darrel Williams (knee) up in the air. If the pair is active this weekend, Conner again may resume his standing as the team's lead runner, but he could yield reps to both Williams and Eno Benjamin.
