Updating a previous report, Conner (foot) no longer appears to be a candidate to return from injured reserve to play Week 11 versus the Chiefs, according to Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com.

A report Monday from Jess Root of USA Today quoted Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur as stating that Conner was "trending well" and had "a chance" to return to action Week 11, but Drake clarified that LaFleur was referring to guard Jon Gaines (ankle) rather than Conner. The veteran running back hasn't played since Week 3 of the 2025 season due to a right foot/ankle injury that required surgery, and he remains without a clear timeline to return to the field. Conner took part in individual drills during training camp, but after being placed on IR on Aug. 30, he hasn't been cleared to resume practicing since the regular season got underway.