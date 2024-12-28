Conner (knee) is listed as active Saturday at the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Less than a week removed from injuring his right knee last Sunday in Carolina, Conner will be available to the Cardinals offense Week 17, as a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network implied he would be. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network also relayed that Conner will be a "full go" Saturday, meaning he should approach the 18.5 touches per game that he's averaged this season. With rookie third-round pick Trey Benson (ankle) out again, Michael Carter and DeeJay Dallas are the backfield options not named Conner for Arizona this weekend.
