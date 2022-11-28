Conner rushed the ball 25 times for 120 yards in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Chargers. He added three receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Conner accounted for 25 of 27 carries allotted to Arizona running backs and turned in his best effort of the season by a wide margin. He took advantage of a leaky Chargers' run defense to rip off runs of 20 and 18 yards and also found the end zone on a six-yard reception early in the fourth quarter. Conner will continue to see tremendous volume, though it's worth keeping expectations in check given that he had not topped 70 rushing yards in a game this season entering Sunday's matchup.