Conner (back) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The oft-injured running back is dealing with his second health concern of the season after enduring some practice limitations during Week 2 prep due to a calf issue. Now, a back injury is affecting him, meaning his status will be one to watch closely as the week goes on. Through three games, Conner has easily paced the Cardinals backfield to the tune of 58 touches for 292 yards from scrimmage and two TDs.