Conner was limited at practice Wednesday by a calf injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Conner easily paced the Cardinals backfield in the team's Week 1 loss at Washington, handling 84 percent (52 of 62) of the offensive snaps and turning 19 touches into 70 yards from scrimmage and no TDs. Meanwhile, backup Keaontay Ingram received 11 percent (seven) of those plays en route to five carries for minus-4 yards. Conner is the clear-cut top RB in Arizona, but his status now will be one to watch as the weekend approaches to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's game against the Giants.