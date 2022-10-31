Coach Kliff Kingsbury called Conner (ribs) day-to-day Monday, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.
Kingsbury termed Conner day-to-day in the immediate aftermath of the running back injuring his ribs Week 5, but he's proceeded to miss three consecutive contests. Prior to being ruled out on the last occasion Friday, Conner managed a pair of limited practices Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out entirely to cap Week 8 prep. Those active sessions may have spurred Kingsbury's comment Monday, but Conner's activity level will be monitored this week to get a sense of his potential to return Sunday against the Seahawks. If he's able to do so, Conner could be eased into action with Eno Benjamin having taken on the lead role during the former's absence.
