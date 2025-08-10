Conner rushed three times for 11 yards in the Cardinals' 20-17 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday night.

Conner logged one- and three-yard gains on two of Arizona's first four plays from scrimmage, and he added his most productive run of the night, seven yards, on his final touch of the night later in the drive. The veteran back, who's coming off the first two 1,000-yard seasons of his career, is already on record as saying he expects backfield mate Trey Benson to see a significant boost in workload in 2025, but Conner should still enjoy a solid complementary role at minimum, given his all-around reliability and his versatility.