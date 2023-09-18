Conner carried the ball 23 times for 106 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Giants. He failed to catch his only target.

The Cardinals held a 20-0 lead at halftime, aided by Conner's four-yard TD plunge in the first quarter, and the running back got a heavy workload after intermission as the team tried unsuccessfully to burn clock and secure the win. Keaontay Ingram was once again a non-factor as Conner's primary backup, and as long as the former Steeler stays healthy, he should dominate the backfield touches for Arizona. He faces a daunting matchup in Week 3 however, against a Cowboys defense that just held Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook to a combined 16 rushing yards.