Conner (knee) is "trending in the right direction" to play Saturday against the Rams, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Conner left last Sunday's Week 16 game against the Panthers early in the second half and was unable to return. However, he got in a trio of limited practice sessions this week, and coach Jonathan Gannon has sounded optimistic about the veteran running back's chances of suiting up for Week 17. DeeJay Dallas and Michael Carter filled in for Conner last week, as Trey Benson (ankle) was also out. Like Conner, Benson is listed questionable for Saturday's contest.