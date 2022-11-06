The Cardinals plan to test Conner (ribs) out during pre-game warmups, with Adam Schefter of ESPN indicating that the running back is likely to play Sunday against the Seahawks.

Conner is officially listed as questionable for the contest after practicing in a limited fashion this week, with his Week 9 status set to be confirmed either way when the Cardinals' inactives are posted ahead of the team's 4:05 ET kickoff. Eno Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram are on hand to log added snaps Sunday if Conner experiences any setbacks in warmups or in-game (if active).