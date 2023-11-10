Coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Friday morning that Conner (knee) is "trending in the right direction for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The decision should be apparent by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, the deadline for players in Sunday games to be activated from injured reserve. The Cardinals designated Conner for an IR return earlier this week and listed him as a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, rookie RB Emari Demercado (toe) still hasn't practiced since Week 8 and thus appears in serious danger of missing a second straight game. The decision to waive RB Tony Jones on Thursday is another hint the Cardinals expect Conner to play, as Keaontay Ingram is the only healthy running back on the active roster.