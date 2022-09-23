Conner, a likely game-time decision due to an ankle injury, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals reportedly won't decide on Conner's availability until they've seen his pregame workout ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. If he ends up on the inactive list, it'll be Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams handling most of the backfield snaps, with the nature of their workload split rather difficult to determine beforehand. Benjamin worked as the No. 2 back in Week 1 and took seven touches for 61 yards, but he then split work with Williams after Conner's early exit from the Week 2 win over Vegas. Given that Williams rose to the occasion with a long run and a goal-line touchdown to help the Cardinals secure a win, he could be the starter this Sunday if Conner is out.