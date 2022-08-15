Coach Kliff Kingsbury suggested Conner and other starters will be held out again for the Cardinals' second preseason game Sunday against the Ravens, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kingsbury said he's leaning toward a repeat of his plan from the preseason opener, in which Conner and most other starters were held out, as was backup running back Darrel Williams. The competition in Arizona's backfield is between Williams, Eno Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram for backup roles, while Conner is locked in atop the depth chart.