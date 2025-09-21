Conner (right ankle) won't return to Sunday's game in San Francisco.

Conner required a cart to get off the field after he was tackled high and low by 49ers defenders on a one-yard carry early in the third quarter. His Week 3 has come to a close after tallying 37 yards from scrimmage and no TDs on 12 touches. Trey Benson is poised for most of the Cardinals' RB reps for the rest of Sunday's contest.