Cardinals' James Conner: Week 3 over following ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conner (right ankle) won't return to Sunday's game in San Francisco.
Conner required a cart to get off the field after he was tackled high and low by 49ers defenders on a one-yard carry early in the third quarter. His Week 3 has come to a close after tallying 37 yards from scrimmage and no TDs on 12 touches. Trey Benson is poised for most of the Cardinals' RB reps for the rest of Sunday's contest.
