Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said Wednesday that he had no new updates on the status of Conner (foot), who is still "working to return to perform," Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports. "It was not a good injury," LaFleur said.

Conner hasn't played in a game since Week 3 of last season, when he sustained a right foot/ankle injury that required surgery. Though he was able to participate in individual drills in training camp, he never advanced to team work before being placed on injured reserve with a designation to return Aug. 30. The Cardinals still haven't cleared Conner to practice nearly three months later, which suggests that he either experienced a setback over the summer or plateaued in his recovery. Whatever the case, Conner doesn't seem close to a return, and the chances of him playing at any point this season will grow dimmer with each week that he doesn't practice.