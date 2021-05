The Cardinals selected Wiggins in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 243rd overall.

Wiggins was a starting safety on a strong Cincinnati defense in college, and he showed good athletic testing before the draft otherwise. At 5-foot-11, 214 pounds Wiggins was credited with a 4.42-second 40 to go with a 38-inch vertical and 127-inch broad jump. Athleticism like that makes for good long-term projects, with short-term special teams utility in the meantime.