Wiggins appears fully recovered from a knee injury heading into his second training camp with Arizona, Aaron Decker of SI.com reports.

Wiggins played three games in 2021 after being called up from the Cardinals' practice squad in October, appearing solely on special teams during this stint. The safety was then placed on injured reserve with a knee injury in December and was never activated from this list before the end of his rookie season. Wiggins should vie with Charles Washington and Deionte Thompson for a backup safety role during training camp.