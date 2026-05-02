Cardinals' Jameson Geers: Gets opportunity with Arizona
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Geers signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Geers played his entire collegiate career with Minnesota and recorded a total of 58 receptions for 518 yards and nine touchdowns. He improved his blocking skills throughout college and is considered a reliable pass catcher, making it possible that he can compete for a roster spot during training camp.