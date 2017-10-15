Cardinals' Jared Veldheer: Active for Sunday's game
Veldheer (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Veldheer will now be full speed ahead to man the right tackle position Sunday.
