Cardinals' Jared Veldheer: Out for season
Veldheer suffered a "cracked" ankle during Sunday's win against the Titans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Consequently, Veldheer will be placed on injured reserve.
Beginning the season at right tackle, Veldheer moved to the left side after D.J. Humphries (torn ACL) landed on IR after Week 10. That said, Veldheer only lasted four games in his longtime spot until his own campaign was cut short. With both big bodies out of the lineup, the Cardinals will turn to 2017 fifth-round pick Will Holden at left tackle.
