Cardinals' Jared Veldheer: Placed on IR
Veldheer (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Veldheer suffered a cracked ankle in Sunday's win over the Titans in what was another costly injury to the Cardinals' offensive line. With Veldheer now officially done for the rest of the season, Arizona will have to use rookie Will Holden at left tackle.
