Cardinals' Jared Veldheer: Questionable for Week 6
Veldheer (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Veldheer suffered the injury last Sunday against the Eagles and only missed a few plays, but he was still limited in practice this week. Will Holden will likely fill in at right tackle should Veldheer be unable to play.
