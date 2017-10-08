Cardinals' Jared Veldheer: Returns from knee injury
Veldheer suffered a knee injury but was able to return in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Veldheer left in the second half and was designated questionable to return, but was only replaced by Will Holden briefly before returning.
