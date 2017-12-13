Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Catches two passes
Brown was targeted five times and pulled in two passes for 15 yards during Sunday's 12-7 win over the Titans.
Brown saw the field for a whopping 55 of Arizona's 65 offensive plays with John Brown (toe) out of the lineup. The uptick in role up to No. 2 did little for Brown's production. The fifth-year receiver still hasn't caught more than three passes since Week 5 and, while he's managed to find the end zone twice during that span, the very real risk of low production doesn't make those few highlights worth waiting for.
