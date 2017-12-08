Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Cleared for Sunday
Brown (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
After practicing in full Friday, Brown was given the all-clear for Week 14. Expect Larry Fitzgerald to receive the bulk of Blaine Gabbert's attention Sunday, but Brown could in the act against a Tennessee defense that has allowed the third-most touchdowns (15) to wide receivers this season.
