Brown (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

After practicing in full Friday, Brown was given the all-clear for Week 14. Expect Larry Fitzgerald to receive the bulk of Blaine Gabbert's attention Sunday, but Brown could in the act against a Tennessee defense that has allowed the third-most touchdowns (15) to wide receivers this season.

