Brown expects to begin practicing without a knee brace at some point in the next two weeks, Scott Bordow and Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports. "I've been kind of transitioning without it for the last month or so and it's felt great without it," Brown said. "Personally for me, I feel like I obviously move a lot more fluid without the brace. It's really more of a mental thing than anything."

With training camp underway in Arizona, Brown has been allowed on the practice field, but his number of reps has been capped in order to avoid any aggravation of his healing ACL. He's already been allowed to run at full speed for approximately two months, so his proclamation to get rid of the brace in the near future isn't far-fetched. On the other hand, he'll also be held out of action strategically, as he was Monday, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. Once he's given the all-clear, Brown will compete for one of the fringe spots at wideout, with a roster spot likely assured due to his special teams acumen, barring no setbacks on the health front.