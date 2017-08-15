Brown has risen to No. 2 on the wide receiver depth chart, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Brown's current standing was made possible by uninspiring play from certain wideouts (J.J. Nelson) and injuries to others (John Brown). Perhaps more amazing, (Jaron) Brown is less than 10 months removed from surgery on a torn ACL in his left knee, yet the undrafted free agent doesn't seem worse for wear. If he maintains a stranglehold on the No. 2 role behind Larry Fitzgerald, Brown could be in store for a significant uptick in targets this season, despite lacking the pedigree of (John) Brown and Nelson, who were third- and fifth-round picks, respectively.