Brown turned a team-high 11 targets into four catches for 73 yards in Sunday's 16-13 overtime win over the Colts.

Brown was quiet in Week 1 despite starting on the outside, but got significantly more volume in this one with John Brown (quad) sitting. While fellow wide receiver J.J. Nelson starred with 120 yards and the team's lone touchdown, quarterback Carson Palmer got enough attempts to produce multiple strong performances from Arizona's receiving corps as the team never led until converting the game-winning field goal in overtime. With veteran Larry Fitzgerald operating primarily in the slot, the two Browns and Nelson should rotate on the outside when healthy.