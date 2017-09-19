Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Hyperextends knee Sunday
Brown hyperextended his left knee during Sunday's 16-13 overtime victory at Indianapolis, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
En route to four receptions (on 11 targets) for 73 yards by game's end, Brown suffered the injury when Colts safety Matthias Farley happened to fall on his knee in the fourth quarter. After stating the region was sore Monday, he also admitted his fortune that "it wasn't any more serious," as the knee endured a torn ACL last October. The Cardinals have a longer week than normal with a Monday night matchup against the Cowboys on tap, meaning Brown's health likely won't be touched on again until the team's first Week 3 injury report is released Thursday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Eleven targets in Week 2•
-
Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Poised for larger role•
-
Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Logs 55 snaps in Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Catchless in loss•
-
Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Notches two receptions in Saturday's win•
-
Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Hauls in one pass Saturday•
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...