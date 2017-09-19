Brown hyperextended his left knee during Sunday's 16-13 overtime victory at Indianapolis, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

En route to four receptions (on 11 targets) for 73 yards by game's end, Brown suffered the injury when Colts safety Matthias Farley happened to fall on his knee in the fourth quarter. After stating the region was sore Monday, he also admitted his fortune that "it wasn't any more serious," as the knee endured a torn ACL last October. The Cardinals have a longer week than normal with a Monday night matchup against the Cowboys on tap, meaning Brown's health likely won't be touched on again until the team's first Week 3 injury report is released Thursday.