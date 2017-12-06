Brown was limited by a knee injury at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

It's difficult to go without a target when logging 72 percent of the offensive snaps in a given game, but Brown did just that in the Cardinals' Week 13 loss to the Rams. In fact, with Blaine Gabbert under center, Brown has been lost in the shuffle, reeling in two of four passes across three outings, though he salvaged Week 12 with a 52-yard touchdown grab. Larry Fitzgerald has been the Cardinals' sole viable fantasy wideout in the Gabbert-run offense, with rookie tight end Ricky Seals-Jones emerging as the top secondary target rather than any of the team's other wide receivers.