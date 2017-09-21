Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Not on injury report
Brown (knee) wasn't present on the Cardinals' injury report Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Brown had a scare during the fourth quarter of Sunday's win at Indianapolis when Colts safety Matthias Farley landed on his left knee, which experienced an ACL tear last October. In the midst of the incident, Brown racked up four catches for 73 yards on a team-best 11 targets, while J.J. Nelson broke out for a 5/120/1 line. If Larry Fitzgerald continues to the attract most of the attention directed at Cardinals wide receivers and John Brown (quadriceps) remains a regular DNP, (Jaron) Brown is a great candidate to receive frequent looks from Carson Palmer.
